WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light

Plane landed without incident in Prince George.

Passengers aboard a scheduled WestJet Encore flight from Fort St. John to Vancouver had an unexpected stopover when their plane was diverted to Prince George.

WestJet says in a statement that flight 3205 had taken off from North Peace Regional Airport Wednesday morning for a flight to Vancouver when a fire detection warning light activated.

As a precaution the pilots declared an emergency and the Bombardier Q400 turboprop, carrying 44 passengers and 4 crew, landed without incident in Prince George.

Everyone aboard got out safely and all the luggage was removed from the plane.

WestJet says a preliminary inspection of the aircraft revealed no sign of fire.

The company says another aircraft was brought in from Calgary to take the passengers to their final destination.

