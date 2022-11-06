Kelowna International Airport (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Kelowna International Airport (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

WestJet, weather causing travel woes in Kelowna

WestJet cancelled six flights set to depart from Kelowna Nov. 6

  • Nov. 6, 2022 11:15 a.m.
  • News

WestJet says systems are running again, but the senior manager of airport operations at Kelowna International Airport, Phillip Elchitz, says rolling delays are still to be expected.

“Overnight the IT system went down and as a result we’ve seen several cancellations and a fair amount of delays,” said Elchitz.

At YLW, WestJet has cancelled a total of six flights for Nov. 6.

Elchitz says the rolling delays are from waiting on planes delayed at other airports.

Elchitz also says the weather expected to start around noon may cause challenges for air travellers.

“It’ll be important for people to check their flight status either at the ylw.kelowna.ca website or through their airline.”

READ MORE: Heavy snowfall warning could bring 25 cm to South Okanagan

