A small fire sparked on the Westside July 8 was mopped up by crews the next day. (BC Wildfire Service map)

Westside fire sparked while crews watch for more from lightning

One of the Mabel Lake blazes is now out

One new fire has been sparked in the region while another has been doused.

A 0.1 hectare blaze was discovered July 8 on the Westside near Esperon Creek. A crew is one scene mopping up the blaze today, July 9, according to B.C. Wildfire Service fire information assistant Taylor Shantz.

Meanwhile one of the fires burning near Mabel Lake is out. The Bunting blaze was burning on the east side of the lake, in the hills.

The Clarly Creek (Morgan) fire is still burning, but is being held at 3.6 hectares with a 13-member crew and one helicopter.

“There’s a terrain challenge on that one, it’s difficult to access,” Shantz said.

The Clarke Creek fire in Oyama is under control at .66 hectares.

Crews are watching for further fires which may have been sparked from last night’s thunderstorm.

“We’re keeping an eye on the lightning from last night to see if there are any hold overs,” Shantz said.

