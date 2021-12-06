Snow causes issues on Westside Road. (Mandi Poss/ Facebook)

Snow causes issues on Westside Road. (Mandi Poss/ Facebook)

Westside Road closed after logging truck tips over, vehicles crash

The road is closed at Bear Creek Road and emergency crews are on scene

Westside Road is closed at Bear Creek Road following several vehicles incidents due to snowy conditions.

Drivers are reporting black ice and snowy road conditions near Trader’s Cove.

A logging truck appears to have toppled over in the area about 7 a.m.

Emergency crews are on scene trying to clear the area.

There is no detour available.

READ MORE: Snow causes havoc on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

OkanaganSnow

Previous story
Power out for BC Hydro customers east of Sicamous
Next story
VIDEO: Tributes planned for victims of Ecole Polytechnique shooting on 32nd anniversary

Just Posted

A murder charge has been laid regarding Ashley Simpson who went missing in April 2016. (Photo contributed)
Former boyfriend of missing Shuswap woman charged with murder

Snowy streets of downtown Penticton. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)
Okanagan-Shuswap could see up to 10 cm of snow

Approximately 624 BC Hydro customers east of Sicamous were without power Monday morning, Dec. 6, 2021. (BC Hydro image)
Power out for BC Hydro customers east of Sicamous

Rob Hislop and his spouse Tammy were visiting family in Chilliwack for the weekend of Nov. 12 when they discovered with frustration they wouldn’t be returning to Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Floodwaters in Chilliwack bring inspiration for Salmon Arm couple