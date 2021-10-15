Repairs to the Whiteman Bridge will close Westside Road daily from Oct. 18 to Nov. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Westside Road closure to cause delays between Vernon and Kelowna

Whiteman Bridge repairs take place daily Oct. 18 to Nov. 4

Some Westside Road commuters will have to take the long way around as bridge construction closes the road starting Monday.

The work taking place at the Whiteman Bridge takes place Oct. 18 to Nov. 4. The bridge is located between Chief Saddleman Road and Hummingbird Avenue.

The road will be closed Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. There will be opening for traffic and pedestrians on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Those opening will only be for pedestrian traffic on Oct. 19 and 26.

Therefore those who are caught on the road during construction times could have some lengthy delays, or face a lengthy detour around through Kelowna.

Many area residents are eager to see the bridge repairs finally taking place, despite the traffic inconvenience.

OkanaganTransportation

B.C. reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 667 new cases Friday
Closing submissions in B.C. money laundering inquiry include call to work together

