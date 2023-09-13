Westside Road residents evacuated by West Kelowna wildfire cleared to return home

A number of properties along Westside Road have been downgraded from an evacuation order to an alert Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, as the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna continues to burn. (Karen Hill/Black Press Media)

A number of properties along Westside Road that were on evacuation order due to the McDougall Creek wildfire have been downgraded to an evacuation alert Wednesday afternoon, meaning they can return home.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, in consultation with the BC Wildfire Service, West Kelowna Fire Rescue, Regional District of Central Okanagan Fire Services and RCMP, downgraded the following properties from order to alert around 5 p.m. Wednesday:

BANCROFT RD

BANFF RD

BAIRD RD

BOLTON RD

BROWSE RD

DENISON RD

EDITH CRT

HELDON CRT

LAKE OKANAGAN RESORT (all properties)

JENNY CREEK RD

SIEMENS RD

TRADERS COVE RD

WESTSIDE PL

183 WESTSIDE RD

211 WESTSIDE RD

111 WESTSIDE RD N

112 WESTSIDE RD N

117 WESTSIDE RD N

124 WESTSIDE RD N

125 WESTSIDE RD N

128 WESTSIDE RD N

131 WESTSIDE RD N

137 WESTSIDE RD N

141 WESTSIDE RD N

159 WESTSIDE RD N

175 WESTSIDE RD N

191 WESTSIDE RD N

203 WESTSIDE RD N

411 WESTSIDE RD N

1 386 WESTSIDE RD N (Except 370, 375 & 380 Bear Forest Service Rd)

To check your address and view a map of the areas still on evacuation order or alert, visit cordemergency.ca/map.

Westside Road is now open and residents can return home via the south end of the road. Drivers can expect delays as a section of the road between Raymer Bay Regional Park and Bear Creek Provincial Park will be single lane alternating traffic. Drivers are urged not to exit their vehicles or stop in that section of the road while an odour in the area continues to be investigated, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said Sept. 13.

Residents returning to the area are now on evacuation alert, meaning they must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice and be away from home for an extended period.

There are some properties where power has not yet been restored, despite BC Hydro’s best efforts. Those who return home to find they have no power can contact BC Hydro at 1-800-224-9376.

As residents will be returning to homes that have been without power for an extended period, it is recommended that they consult with their insurers about how to manage spoiled food, fridges and freezers before they begin to discard items or appliances. The Emergency Operations Centre offers curbside pickup of ruined fridges and freezers. For more information about this service, click here.

Some private water systems in the area were damaged by the wildfire to varying degrees, up to a do-not-consume advisory. Depending on the status of their drinking water, residents may want to bring clean drinking water with them when they return home. Residents are advised to follow up with their water supplier for more information. Visit drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca/advisorymap to find out who your water supplier is.

Stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and subscribe to receive e-updates at cordemergency.ca. For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

The McDougall Creek wildfire sparked Aug. 15 and is an estimated 13,940 hectares in size. It is still classified as out of control.

