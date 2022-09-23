The precautionary water quality advisory for Westside’s Killiney Beach came to an end Sept. 20, 2022. (Pixabay photo)

The precautionary water quality advisory for Westside’s Killiney Beach came to an end Sept. 20, 2022. (Pixabay photo)

Westside water quality advisory comes to an end

The advisory affected approximately 295 Killiney Beach properties

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has rescinded a precautionary water quality advisory for customers in the Killiney Beach water system.

The advisory, which was issued Aug. 24, was rescinded in consultation with Interior Health.

Approximately 295 properties were affected by higher-than-normal turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source.

The regional district provides water service to just over 1,100 connections in six service areas.

For more information, visit the regional district’s water system webpage at rdco.com/water, or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241.

