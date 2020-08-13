Westside wildfire human caused

Blaze started as a house fire and spread to the bush

The wildfire burning off Westside Road, near Vernon, has been classified as human caused. But it is close to being snuffed out.

The Six Mile Creek Road fire was first spotted Tuesday, Aug. 11 and remains under control.

“We’re not expecting it to spread any further,” BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Kyla Fraser said. In fact, the fire is expected to be out Friday, Aug. 21.

“It was a structural fire that ended up spreading to the bush around it,.”

Okanagan Indian Band firefighters did not attend the house fire as it was out of their coverage area.

Forestry firefighters attended a helicopter was used to bucket water from the nearby Okanagan Lake to the blaze.

READ MORE: Westside fire under control

READ MORE: Wildfire at Stuart Creek near Westside Road under control

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre, involves 3 staff

Just Posted

COVID-19 outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre, involves 3 staff

Three staff involved in possible exposure, health officials say

Salmon Arm’s first Bitcoin ATM installed in mall

The kiosk will allow people to buy cryptocurrency or sell it for cash.

Green candidate making Okanagan stops

Dimitri Lascaris, federal leadership candidate, coming to Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna

Algae bloom highlights nutrient concerns in Shuswap water quality report

Shuswap Watershed Council releases 2019 water quality report

Roots and Blues festival to kick off virtually on Friday

Watch the festival on Black Press Media website platforms, for free

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

A Comox Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Summerland mayor asks for community conversation on racism

Incidents in July prompt calls for dialogue

Westside wildfire human caused

Blaze started as a house fire and spread to the bush

Summerland working to reopen recreation facilities

Arena and pool are opening, but ball season will not proceed

Surrey man found guilty in West Kelowna killing of common-law spouse

Tejwant Danjou was convicted of second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna

Watchdog clears Okanagan RCMP in death of man after arrest over alleged stolen pizzas

The man died in hospital after having difficulty breathing and broken ribs

Have you seen Berleen? B.C. pig destined for sanctuary goes missing

Berleen was less than two weeks from travelling to Manitoba when she vanished

Most Read