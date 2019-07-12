Wet weather diminishes donations for Salmon Arm food bank

Second Harvest volunteers willing to make house calls to glean fruits and veggies

The Second Harvest Food Bank in Salmon Arm is looking for donated fruits and veggies – especially cherries.

Wetter summer weather has been hard on cherry crops in the Shuswap and the food bank is feeling the shortage. Vahlleri Semeniuk, volunteer coordinator for Second Harvest, says the food bank’s usual haul of cherries has been much lower this year.

“We had one lady with 13 trees but the majority of them were no good because they were splitting because of the rain,” Semeniuk said. “One day they can be great. If you leave them an extra day, the crop is lost and that is exactly what happened with these 13 trees.”

Volunteers from the food bank visit gardens, farms and orchards to pick the produce and use it for the food bank.

“We don’t want to see any food or vegetables going to waste because we are happy to come and pick them if that helps, rather than have them go bad and having to throw them out. We want to do something for our community,” Semeniuk said.

Those who wish to donate to the food bank can call Second Harvest at 250-253-7270.

