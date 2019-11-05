A photo of a Wexit shirt posted to a Wexit Facebook Group. (Steve Murray)

Wexit applies to become a federal political party: Elections Canada

Party wants the west to separate from rest of Canada

The Wexit movement has applied to become a federal political party, according to Elections Canada.

The agency said it was beginning the first part of Wexit’s verification process, which is to check to make sure the application is complete and contains all the mandatory information.

Elections Canada will then verify the 250 signatures collected by the group before the party begins its official registration process. A party myst be registered in order to appear on a ballot.

The Wexit movement began to form in Alberta after the Trudeau Liberals won the federal election on Oct. 21. The Wexit movement bills itself as separatist, and its platform includes enhanced economic, military and geo-political co-operation with the United States; delivering essential government services only and ending public investment in unreliable energy technology such as wind and solar.

It has a motto, “The West Wants Out,” and a Facebook group with more than 263,000 members as of Tuesday morning.

In order to register Wexit as a federal party, Elections Canada needs:

  • the full name of the political party
  • either the party’s short-form name or the abbreviation of the party’s name, if any, which will appear on election documents such as the ballot
  • the party’s logo
  • the fundamental purpose of the party
  • the party’s policy on the protection of personal information
  • the name and address of the party’s leader, and a copy of the party’s resolution to appoint its leader that is certified by the leader and another officer of the party
  • the address of the party’s office where records are kept and to which communications may be addressed
  • the names and addresses of the party’s officers and their signed consent to act (minimum of three officers)
  • the name and address of the party’s auditor and the auditor’s signed consent to act as auditor
  • the name and address of the party’s chief agent and his or her signed consent to act as chief agent
  • the names, addresses and signatures of 250 electors and their declarations in the prescribed form that they are members of the party and support the party’s application for registration
  • the leader’s declaration in the prescribed form that having considered all the factors relevant to determining the party’s purposes, one of the party’s fundamental purposes is to participate in public affairs by endorsing one or more of its members as candidates and supporting their election

READ MORE: ‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

READ MORE: Oil would still be landlocked under ‘Wexit,’ experts say

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap Middle School tackling inadequate nutrition with weekly soup lunch
Next story
U.S. ski site says SilverStar is a steal

Just Posted

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo gives students primer on provincial government

Presentation intended to spark interest in politics

Okanagan hosts Hollywood stars for movie shoot

The film ‘The Last Victim’ will be using the North and South Okanagan for production

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest couple for stolen Audi, uncover other items

Police looking for owners of mountain bikes, chainsaws, golf clubs believed stolen

City of Salmon Arm ready for winter road clearing

Fifteen vehicles, staff on deck to keep roads, sidewalks clear of snow and ice

New daycare site proposed for Salmon Arm

Plan requires rezoning, official community plan amendment so will go to public hearing

Will these big city boys face friction in small Okanagan town?

Comedy Bed and Breakfast plays at Performing Arts Centre

14-year-old cyclist struck by car in North Okanagan

Teen reportedly OK, but lucky

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

Low-income young women less likely to use reliable birth control, B.C. study finds

About 30 to 40 per cent of pregnancies in Canada are unintended

Penticton’s Okanagan School of the Arts seems to be back on track

OSA presented to Penticton city council after receiving a $47,000 grant from the city in Spring 2019

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Kelowna man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Terry Crock will undergo psychiatric assessment before sentencing

Vancouver teacher reprimanded after threatening to sue student

The complaint targeted an assessment method Luciani was using

North Zone Kings sweep games against Yukon Zone

Kings scored 22 goals over two games in Enderby

Most Read