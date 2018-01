Find out about events happening in your community this weekend

Happy Friday — the weekend is back and so is our Social Media Squad.

Check out what is happening around the Okanagan-Shuswap from Jan. 19 to 21. From the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet in Salmon Arm, to a special anti-bullying hockey game in Penticton, to Unplug and Play events, our team will be there covering all the action.

Watch the video below to find out more and be sure to follow all of the Black Press social media platforms.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.