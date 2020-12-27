Salmon Arm has received $500,000 from the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture for the creation of a food hub that will provide a shared space and support for food and beverage producers. (File photo)

Salmon Arm has received $500,000 from the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture for the creation of a food hub that will provide a shared space and support for food and beverage producers. (File photo)

What’s the good news, 2020? Salmon Arm receives funding for Okanagan-Shuswap food hub

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

As 2020 draws to a close, the Salmon Arm Observer is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

Okanagan-Shuswap food and beverage producers will soon have a new resource to help bring innovative products to market.

The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture announced Wednesday, Sept. 16, it will partner with the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society (SAEDS), providing $500,000 for the development of a “food hub” to help businesses access shared food and beverage processing space and equipment in order to increase their sales.

In a related news release, Lana Popham, B.C.’s agriculture minister, explained the hub would provide entrepreneurs with a place to create and package new products, receive business support and engage in training opportunities to help develop products that will “strengthen food security, create good jobs and help the local economy thrive.”

The hub, scheduled to open in 2021, would also provide a venue for knowledge sharing, to support the growth of local businesses.

While a site for the hub has yet to be determined, Lana Fitt, economic development manager with SAEDS, said the initial space would ideally be around 5,000 square-feet. She explained the concept of the food hub is based on the sharing economy, similar to the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre but with a focus on food.

“So it’s really shared equipment, shared space for storage and production, and then the knowledge piece as well, providing support to both new start-ups and existing businesses looking to expand new product lines, new markets,” said Fitt.

Read more: Salmon Arm receives funding to look at food innovation centre

Read more: Food hub feasibility study underway for the Shuswap

The Salmon Arm hub will be the fifth in B.C. and the first in the Okanagan-Shuswap, joining three operating in Vancouver, Surrey and Port Alberni, and a fourth opening soon in Quesnel.

When the Salmon Arm Food Hub opens, Fitt said SAEDS will be looking for anchor tenants who will make consistent use of the space, while also making it available on more of a drop-in basis, again similar to the Innovation Centre.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon care home sees COVID outbreak

Just Posted

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. Ten people, including staff and residents, have tested positive. (kaigo.ca photo)
Vernon care home sees COVID outbreak

Ten people – residents and staff – at Heritage Square on 27th Street have tested positive

A Grade 6/7 class from Vernon’s BX Elementary School is among the nationwide winners of CBC Music’s Canadian Music Playlist Challenge. (File photo)
WATCH: Timeless music list makes winner of Vernon elementary school class

BX Elementary Grade 6/7 class among 10 nationwide winners of CBC contest

The Sun Peaks Community Health Centre near Kamloops is reporting cases of COVID-19. (Alex Passini photo)
COVID cases reported at Sun Peaks community

Letter by community health centre’s medical director posted to social media

Sylvie Pepin with her horse Quazzie (black horse) and Arlene Longstaff on Belle visit Osoyoos seniors home Mariposa Gardens on Christmas Day. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Horses make special Christmas Day visit to Okanagan seniors home

Dressed in their Christmas best, the horse owners and friends make it a memorable holiday

Black Press Media's 2020 photos of the year.
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2020

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
BREAKING: B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Canada’s goalie Devon Levi (1) makes the save on Slovakia forward Dominik Jendek (14) as Thomas Harley (5) defends during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hangs on to dump Slovakia 3-1 in world junior hockey clash

Canadians a perfect 2-0 to start tournament

Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision in which a female pedestrian was killed Boxing Day evening. (Black Press - file photo)
Richmond RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Woman killed in marked crosswalk shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

Ashley Smethurst and her husband Matthew and children Julia and Kai helped prepare over 230 meals for people in the community for Christmas this year. (Contributed)
Penticton family gives back with hundreds of Christmas meals for the community

The Smethursts cooked and delivered over 230 meals

Marco Bieri poses by his bicycle in Sicamous following a five-day ride, done largely over trails and backroads, from Vancouver between July 24 and 29, 2020. (Contributed)
What’s the good news, 2020? Vancouver to Sicamous: a backroads journey by bicycle

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

Ivan and Jamie Gracia represent for Mexico at last year’s Gathering Together Multicultural Festival in Salmon Arm. The two operate Salmon Arm restaurant Cantina Vallarta. This summer, Ivan opened new Mexican restaurants in Sicamous and Lake Country. (File photo)
What’s the good news, 2020? Salmon Arm restaurateur brings taste of Mexico to Sicamous

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

Eagle River Secondary graduates toss their caps into the air for a socially-distanced group photo. (Heath Fletcher - Sproing Creative)
What’s the good news, 2020? Generous bursaries for Sicamous grads survive pandemic

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

Most Read