SAS students visit their new Wellness Centre during an open house ahead of its April 5 opening at the Sullivan Campus. Students are able to visit the Wellness Centre for weekly walk-in clinics, one-on-one counselling, mental health supports and other services provided by community partners. (File photo)

What’s the good news, 2020? Wellness centre provides comfortable space for Sicamous students

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

As 2020 draws to a close, the Eagle Valley News is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

Since opening in early January, Eagle River Secondary’s Wellness Centre has been a welcome addition for students in need of help working through the challenges of being in high school.

Monica Kriese, who co-ordinates the centres at ERS and one at the Sullivan Campus of Salmon Arm Secondary, said the Eagle River unit was in the process of fine-tuning the services offered to suit what the students want.

When the wellness centre opened, Kriese said students were asked what kind of resources they would benefit from.

She said the highest priority among the students was assistance dealing with depression, followed by help with anxiety.

Kriese said it was encouraging to see students recognizing things that make them feel anxious and she hoped they will seek help to develop coping mechanisms at the Wellness Centre.

Other assistance requested by students included help dealing with peer pressure, managing conflict, learning to say no and setting healthy boundaries both with friends and family.

Kriese said input from students was important at the ERS centre, as well as at Salmon Arm Secondary centre, which has been operating since 2018.

