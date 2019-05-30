Where is Coyote Park? New Salmon Arm signs will show the way

Hotel tax to be used to attract tourists to attractions through kiosks, new signs

These types of wayfinder signs may be placed around the city. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Finding Salmon Arm amenities should become easier for tourists, thanks to the hotel tax.

Installing three visitor kiosks as well as what’s called wayfinding signage were two of the hotel tax or MRDT (Municipal and Regional District Tax) projects outlined to council on May 27 by Lana Fitt, economic development manager.

She said the MRDT five-year business plan prioritizes easy access to visitor information in high-traffic locations.

The goal of the kiosk installation is to enhance awareness, encourage longer stays, promote visitor participation and expand economic impact, her report stated.

One of the three locations chosen is the highway pullout on the right-hand-side of Highway 97B, heading south between 10th and 20th avenues. It would likely require ministry approval.

Another would be the Canoe Beach parking lot, to the right or left of entrance walls. She said the final location will be determined in collaboration with city staff.

The third is Marine Peace Park, near the former concession, which could attract pedestrian traffic from the wharf and the gazebo/park.

Fitt said the kiosk design would be the same as that used in the successful South Shuswap Kiosk Project.

Coun. Chad Eliason expressed conditional support of all three locations.

Along with the kiosks, Fitt said another goal is to install directional signage that identifies key tourism and recreational assets.

Her report states that 22 locations have been chosen with input from the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Salmon Arm. The final number will be dependent on quotes received and how they fit the budget.

“The goal is to install wayfinding signage for key tourist attractions, parks, beaches and recreation facilities,” she states, with an opportunity for more as attractions are identified and developed.

Signs will display the new Salmon Arm brand – Small City, Big Ideas – and will target vehicle passengers.

Coun. Tim Lavery asked if there would be any collaboration between the wayfinding signs and Secwepemc landmarks.

Fitt said, yes, one of the great things is that the MRDT committee includes all the key players and there is good representation from the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

