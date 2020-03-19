Where to grab a Kelowna craft beer during COVID-19 crisis

At least five breweries are continuing operations in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Stumped on where to grab a craft beer? Well have no fear, Capital News is here to break down where to grab one.

Due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, most businesses in Kelowna have closed their doors to customers. Fortunately, the brewing company’s in Kelowna know the importance of a cold beer during difficult times, so many have decided to accommodate your needs.

Now is a great time to stock up on beer and support your local breweries.

Red Bird Brewing Co.

Red Bird has stopped sit down visits but is selling six-packs from its tasting room on Richter. The popular brewing company is also fancying the idea of home delivery in the near future.

Kind Brewing – West Kelowna

The West Kelowna brewery is still selling beer on a take-out basis. The brewery has a selection of 13 beers on hands and will also be exchanging all growlers for new ones no matter the brand.

“We have made the decision to move to beer sales only to be proactive about the health of our community,” reads a statement from Kind Brewing.

“As a community we can come together to flatten the curve and once this is all over come together at Kind for a beer.”

Tree Brewing

Tree Brewing’s lounge is closed until further notice, but will still be selling beer, including filling growlers and individual cans. In addition, the kitchen is still open selling pizza and sandwiches for take-out.

Rustic Reel

Rustin Reel has ceased on-site operations but is still selling beer through online purchases. Pre-filled growlers can be purchased by email at sales@rusticreel.com and can be picked up daily between 5 and 6 p.m. on site. Credit card is the only method of payment accepted.

