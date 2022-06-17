BC Transit announced June 15, 2022 that NextRide has been launched on the Shuswap Regional Transit System, allowing customers to track buses through an automatic vehicle location technology. (File photo)

Where’s that bus?: NextRide launched on Shuswap transit system

BC Transit says the automatic vehicle location technology shows real-time bus locations along routes

A technology launched by BC Transit in January 2022 for transit users is now available on Shuswap Transit.

NextRide is described as an automatic vehicle location technology. It allows customers to see real-time bus locations along routes and identify what predicted arrival times are at any selected stop, says BC Transit in a media release.

Onboard, automated stop announcements call out stops to customers riding the bus, which is expected to increase the overall accessibility and convenience for many using transit.

“Through BC Transit, bus location data is provided to mobility providers like Transit App, so customers in the Shuswap region can track and monitor bus routes using their application of choice. Please note that customers using Google Maps to plan their trips will experience a short delay in the real time data showing up as it takes several weeks for Google to start sharing this information,” reads the release.

For more information, go to Shuswap Transit.

Read more: Bus routes being renumbered in Shuswap Regional Transit System

Read more: BC Transit officially extends bus service in Shuswap as of Jan. 2, 2022



