A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alta., Sunday, June 14, 2020. A Whistler, B.C., woman has been hit with a $60,000 fine after feeding bulk produce to bears over the course of a summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Whistler, B.C., resident fined $60,000 for feeding black bears

The majority of the fine has been ordered to go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation

A Whistler, B.C., woman has been hit with a $60,000 fine after feeding bulk produce to bears over the course of one summer.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it launched an investigation in July 2018 after reports of a person feeding black bears.

The service found a resident had been intentionally feeding bulk produce — including up to 10 cases of apples, 50 pounds of carrots and up to 15 dozen eggs — throughout the summer.

The service linked the feeding to three bears it had to kill in September 2018 after the animals destroyed property and showed no fear of humans.

Conservation officer Sgt. Simon Gravel says the fine is precedent setting and the service hopes the large sum deters others from feeding animals.

The majority of the fine has been ordered to go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
One person has died as COVID cases double at Penticton care home
Next story
Canadian auto sales down 19.6 per cent in September as shortages weigh

Just Posted

Six sets of twins are attending Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous for the 2021-22 school year. From left to right, their names are: Levi and Cody Clark, Kate and Reese Osmundson, Maxx and Maycie-Jean Lane, Dustin and Dillon Hilder, Emily and Nathan Presley, and Aurora and Logan Dawson. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
2 x 6: Sicamous students share what they love most about being twins

Salmon Arm council gave third reading to zoning bylaw amendments aimed at prohibiting the bottling of groundwater for commercial sale. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council turns to zoning to plug groundwater extraction for bottling

Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Curtis Sagmoen’s assault appeal dismissed by judge

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison said he wouldn’t support a permissive tax break for the Okanagan Regional Library’s Salmon Arm branch because it’s located in a commercial space. (File photo)
City council turns down tax break request for Salmon Arm library