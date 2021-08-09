An evacuation alert, prompted by the White Rock Lake wildfire, was issued by the Village of Chase on August 6 was rescinded Aug. 9. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)

White Rock Lake wildfire: Evacuation alerts rescinded for Chase, Spallumcheen

With warmer weather in the forecast, municipalities warn alerts could be put back in place

The Village of Chase has rescinded its evacuation alert issued in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The alert, put in effect on Aug. 6, was lifted by the village at 2 p.m. on Aug. 9. However, the village reminded residents the fire continues to burn out of control and that an alert may need to be reissued.

As of Aug. 9, the White Rock Lake fire was estimated at 55,700 hectares in size. An evacuation alert remained in effect for properties immediately to south of Chase within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, and an evacuation order remained in place for properties south and southwest of the alert area including Pritchard.

An evacuation alert was also rescinded for properties in Spallumcheen, within the Regional District of the North Okanagan. According to an Aug. 9 media release from the township, though the White Rock Lake fire remains active, good gains were made over the weekend with the cooler, wet weather and, based on recommendations from the BC Wildfire Service and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department, it was determined the evacuation alert could be lifted. Still, the township asked that residents have emergency plans in place, noting warmer weather is in the forecast and fire behaviour can quickly change.

For more information can be found at spallumcheentwp.bc.ca, chasebc.ca, tnrd.ca and rdno.ca.

Read more: UPDATE: Evac orders in Pritchard, parts of Kamloops on alert due to White Rock Lake wildfire

Read more: Neskonlith First Nation issues evacuation alert for land in Chase area

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
One month since Thomas Creek fire started near Okanagan Falls
Next story
US to review 9/11 records with eye toward making more public

Just Posted

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a car heads into the U.S. from Canada at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada is lifting its prohibition Monday, Aug. 9, on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. The reopening Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Traffic cautious in B.C. as Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix to host COVID-19 townhall for Interior Health

An evacuation alert, prompted by the White Rock Lake wildfire, was issued by the Village of Chase on August 6 was rescinded Aug. 9. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
White Rock Lake wildfire: Evacuation alerts rescinded for Chase, Spallumcheen

As Aug. 9, the White Rock Lake wildfire was estimated to be 55,700 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Letter: North-Okanagan Shuswap politicians urged to make climate change top priority