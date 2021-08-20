White Rock Lake wildfire ‘far from over’: Vernon mayor

Jason Satterthwaite and his 16-year-old son, Aiden, fought on the frontlines of the White Rock Lake wildfire together for the Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department. (Jason Satterthwaite - Facebook)

Rain in the forecast will offer the 278 wildland firefighters battling the 81,139-hectare White Rock Lake wildfire some help in the coming days, said BC Wildfire Services, for the short term.

“The White Rock Lake wildfire is still very active in many areas of the wildfire,” the 8 a.m. Friday (Aug. 20) update reads.

The Okanagan Indian Band, which was hard hit Aug. 15 by the wind-fuelled lightning-caused fire, said it was made aware of increased fire activity along the Irish Creek Thursday (Aug. 19).

A guard is being constructed from Irish Creek west and from Cedar Creek east. Meanwhile, firefighters continue to mop up and extinguish hot spots on OKIB IR#1 along Westside Road and in the Fintry and Ewing area.

No fire growth was observed north of Highway 97 Thursday, the provincial agency said. Firefighters continue with direct-attack methods, dousing the fire with water and mopping up through affected communities around Monte Lake.

Aerial crews continue to monitor the west flank where no growth has been observed over the past few days.

The fire is now recorded as being only about 10 kilometres west of Vernon and an evacuation alert is still in effect for some communities within city limits.

“We are being cautious,” City of Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said. “The city is in close and regular contact with the BC Wildfire Service. We are watching fire and weather conditions daily and have had Vernon Fire Rescue Services survey the fire area.”

Canadian Lakeview Estated, Adventure Bay and a portion of Tronson Road (8125-9280) will remain under alert until conditions change.

“The White Rock Lake fire is far from over,” Cumming said. “Even though we are experiencing some reprieve with cooler weather, all of us must remain vigilant and continue to prepare ourselves, our families and our homes to face potentially changing conditions. We don’t know what the next few weeks will bring.”

The mayor urges residents to develop emergency plans and follow PreparedBC’s guides.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Residents cheer on crews as they continue to battle White Rock Lake wildfire

READ MORE: Who is Penticton’s Crazy Chilliwack Corn Man?

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021