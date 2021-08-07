White Rock Wildfire continues to burn at 55,000 hectares, fire growth near Westside Road

Strong winds and aggressive fire behaviour challenged crews and their suppression efforts on Friday

The White Rock Lake wildfire burns near the Westside on Friday night, Aug. 6, 2021. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)

The White Rock Lake wildfire continues to burn at an estimated size of 55,000 hectares, with predominant fire growth observed along the fire’s eastern flank just west of Westside Road on Friday (Aug. 6), according to a Saturday update from BC Wildfire Service.

Southwesterly winds reaching speeds of 40 km/h, combined with rank four and five fire behaviour, challenged crews and their suppression efforts on Friday. An increase in fire behaviour was also observed in the Whiteman Creek Road area due to strong winds.

In the evening, a flank threatening to push northeast towards Spallumcheen slowed once it approached the Siwash Creek area. Temperatures dropped into the mid-teens, with southwest winds continuing to gust upwards of 30 km/h.

Crews are expecting similar winds today, with anticipated south-southwest winds ranging from 10 km/h to 40 km/h. Isolated showers are anticipated, which will provide a slight reprieve through the weekend. However, active fire behaviour is expected in areas where sustained winds align with terrain features and high spread rates.

Despite extreme conditions, crews were able to hold the flank of the fire affecting Westwold, Falkland and Cedar Hill, with no reported structure losses in the Falkland area. There remains very active fire in the Monte Lake Area, as well as the east side of the blaze

Temperatures are expected to dip on Sunday, with light winds coming from the northwest. But into next week, a flat upper ridge is anticipated to begin to build on Monday, bringing warm and dry conditions back to the region.

Evacuation alerts have been issued for a number of communities, which include Coldstream, Swan Lake, Spallumcheen, Armstrong and Vernon.

An evacuation order remains in place for approximately 2,127 properties from the northern Regional District of Central Okanagan boundary to the south end of Ewings Landing.

