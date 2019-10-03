Whose Line Is It Anyway? live version coming to Okanagan next summer

Whose Live Anyway? hits the Kelowna Community Theatre July 18

A new, live rendition of the popular U.S. show Whose Line Is It Anyway? comes to Kelowna next summer.

The improv show, Whose Live Anyway? brings a combination of original characters from the show with some fresh talent, comedy and laughs.

The cast coming to Kelowna includes Ryan Stiles, part of the original trio of the shows cast with Canadian comedian Colin Mochrie and American comedian Wayne Brady. Joining Stiles will be Greg Proops and Jeff B. Davies, who had recurring roles on the show, and American actor Joel Murray.

The original Whose Line Is It Anyway? show originally aired in 1998 and ran until 2007 with host Drew Carey.

A revival of the show was picked up in 2013 with host Aisha Tyler. Stiles returned along side Mochrie and Brady, with Proops and Davies again being featured in guest roles. The show’s 15th season aired this past June.

The show hits Kelowna Community Theatre July 18, part of only four shows in Canada. The improv show features comedy, song and a large level of audience participation.

A PG-13 rating has been given to the show but all ages are welcome.

More information at theatre.kelowna.ca.

