Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

A Cranbrook woman who was in critical condition following a tragic car accident this weekend has passed away, according to an update from her family.

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition following the collision on Saturday, a few kilometres east of Yahk. Her husband, Captain Clayton Murrell with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, died on the scene.

“Today our Joan has left this world to be with the man whom she loved. Joan’s struggle is now over and she has Peace,” reads a statement provided by McKinnon’s family. “Joan’s family thanks you all for your prayers and well wishes. They are in awe of the love everyone has shared with them.”

The family statement says dates and locations for a joint celebration of life will be determined at a later date. The statement also noted that McKinnon’s organs were donated ‘so that she could give the gift of life to others.’

The collision occured between a pickup truck and a semi trailer in the early Saturday morning hours that also claimed the life of the semi truck driver, an unidentified 59-year-old man from Edmonton.

VIDEO: Canada's biggest Parkour park nominated for awards
Saanich Police video pokes fun at #TidePodChallenge

