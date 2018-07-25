Wife of former hostage Joshua Boyle returns to U.S. with children: report

ABC News is reporting that an Ottawa judge gave Caitlan Coleman permission to leave Canada with the three children on Monday.

The American wife of former overseas hostage Joshua Boyle has reportedly returned to the U.S. with the couple’s three children while Boyle awaits trial on multiple assault charges.

ABC News is reporting that an Ottawa judge gave Caitlan Coleman permission to leave Canada with the three children on Monday, nearly six years after she and Boyle were abducted while backpacking in Afghanistan.

The news report says Coleman is seeking full legal custody of the children, all of whom were born in captivity, and that she is pregnant with a fourth child.

Related: Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Related: Canadian freed from captivity says family was kidnapped because wife was pregnant

Boyle’s lawyer Lawrence Greenspon tells The Canadian Press that his client’s primary concern is the children’s wellbeing and that he is devastated by the court order, which makes any access to his children nearly impossible.

Ottawa police arrested Boyle in late December and charged him with various offences allegedly committed after Pakistani security forces rescued the family in October and they returned to Canada.

The charges include assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement related to two alleged victims, though a court order prohibits publication of any details that might identify the victims or any witnesses. None of the charges have been tested in court.

Boyle was granted bail last month under strict conditions that include staying with his parents at their home in Smiths Falls, Ont., and wearing a GPS ankle bracelet to track his movements.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. homicide cops probe death of 7-year-old girl
Next story
Crews suppressing hot spots in Glenfir wildfire near Naramata

Just Posted

Okanagan Animal Save protests at D Dutchmen Dairy in Sicamous

Owner of the dairy thinks it was chosen because of public visibility

Campfire ban goes into effect Thursday

Large area in Interior will be under the ban, including the Okanagan and Shuswap regions

Identity of man found dead by railway tracks released

Local family in mourning following the death of 23-year-old, cause under investigation

Blaze near Enderby under control

Lightning is the suspected cause of the fire near Enderby

Thieves attempt to steal cash from SASCU ATM

Attempt unsuccessful but machine at Centenoka Mall destroyed

Update: Vehicles, out buildings burned in wildfire near Peachland

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

New Vernon RCMP top cop on the job

Supt. Shawna Baher arrives at Vernon-North Okanagan detachment from Surrey

B.C. modern treaty group works on implementation

Tsawwassen, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast communities move ahead

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Iginla is the all-time leader in goals, assists and points for the Calgary Flames

The English house that literally put a B.C. town on the map is for sale

Ashcroft House, the home of early settlers Henry and Clement Cornwall, has a hefty price tag.

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Forward inks two-year deal for $2.5 million

SOEC offers chance to win tickets to every concert and event for a year

South Okanagan Events Centre Key to the SOEC contest returns

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire sits at 577 hectares, smoke anticipated

There were no night crews working this blaze, due to the dangerous terrain.

Most Read