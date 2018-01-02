Wife rescued by husband after accident dies

Vernon’s Caroline Koenig succumbed to complications from her Dec. 4 accident on Dec. 22

  • Jan. 2, 2018 2:20 p.m.
  • News

Vernon’s Caroline Koenig, who was rescued Dec. 4 by her husband 10 hours after her vehicle slid off Highway 6 near Cherryville, died nearly three weeks later from complications resulting from her accident. (Facebook photo)

What began as a feel-good story late in 2017 has ended tragically.

Caroline Koenig, rescued by her husband more than 10 hours after her car went off the road Dec. 4 near Cherryville, died before Christmas.

Her husband posted the following on the Blenz Facebook page – the couple owned and operated the coffee outlet on Anderson Way:

“I am posting this for our friends and customers. On Dec. 22, my partner in life and business for the last 36 years unexpectedly passed away as a result of complications relating to her recent motor vehicle accident…

“Caroline was a warm, caring and loving lady and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her. I waited to post this until after the holiday season as Caroline would have wanted it that way.”

Emergency crews were called out shortly after midnight, Dec. 4, for a vehicle that went off Highway 6 in the Monashee Pass east of Cherryville.

The driver, upon trying to get out of the vehicle, ended further down the embankment, sliding down an estimated further 100 feet. She had been there since approximately 1 p.m. the prior afternoon.

Her husband was actually the one who found her, after she didn’t return home on time. He went out to start looking for her and, while driving, caught a glimpse of her car’s tracks out of the corner of his eye. He followed the tracks and eventually found his wife.

Crews were called and with the aid of Vernon Search and Rescue, the woman was pulled to safety.

Lumby firefighters were able to bundle the woman up and keep her warm until SAR crews could initiate the high-angle rope rescue.

Koenig was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

A Celebration of Life for Koenig will be held Saturday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Valley Funeral Home.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
