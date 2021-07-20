Wildfire about 75 kilometres north of Salmon Arm grows to over 2000 hectares

The Momich Lake fire has been burning since July 7

The Momich Lake wildfire is classified as a fire of note by the BC Wildfire Service. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

A wildfire about 75 kilometres north of Salmon Arm has grown substantially and is now an estimated 2,187 hectares in size.

The fire, located near Momich Lake in Momich Lakes Provincial park, was discovered on July 7.

As of July 20, the fire was classified as out of control and described as a low-vigour surface fire exhibiting rank two behaviour.

This means the fire has a visible, open flame; an unorganised or inconsistent flame front; a slow rate of spread; and is not burning tree crowns (tops).

Due to the fire, an evacuation order for one property, and an evacuation alert for two properties in Electoral Area O of the Thompson Nicola Regional District remain in effect.

TNRD EOC has issued an Evacuation Alert for 2 properties in EA “O” (Lower North Thompson) near Momich Lake. #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/f3yy1W0OJj pic.twitter.com/7WhXfqbKk1 — TNRD (@TNRD) July 15, 2021

BC Wildfire Service is still monitoring the fire along with two pieces of industry heavy equipment and a structure protection unit.

