Wildfire burning near Summerland.

Wildfire burning near Summerland.

New wildfire burning west of Summerland

The blaze sparked Thursday evening

Another wildfire has sparked in the Okanagan.

A .30 hectare blaze is burning above Summerland in the Liddell Creek area.

The cause of the fire is unknown, however, two fires that started Thursday afternoon across Okanagan Lake are believed to be started by lightning.

BC Wildfire is aware of the blaze and has noted it on the provincial dashboard.

Residents in the area report seeing one helicopter and one small plane dumping water on the fire.

To the south, the Keremeos Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control at more than 4,250 hectares. The fire has forced several properties to evacuate in the Olalla and Village of Keremeos area.

READ MORE: Olalla under evacuation, Keremeos on alert due to Keremeos Creek wildfire

READ MORE: Lightning sparks 2 fires above Okanagan Mountain Park

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresBreaking NewsOkanaganSummerland

Previous story
All of Olalla under evacuation order as Keremeos Creek wildfire grows in Okanagan

Just Posted

Ryan Halcrow, owner of Captain’s Cove Marina, takes a break on Aug. 3 with his dock kitty beside what will soon become part of the Cove, a bar and grill to serve boaters and walk-in traffic. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
A food and drink option coming to Captain’s Cove Marina on Shuswap Lake

Former councillor Doug Thomas was elected Chief of the Splatsin band following the band’s general elections on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Splatsin photo)
Splatsin Chief issues public apology after receiving roadside prohibition

As of noon on Aug. 4, 2022, all open burning, including campfires, will be prohibited in the Kamloops Fire Centre. (Artem_Apukhtin/Pixabay photo)
Campfire ban now in effect for Okanagan-Shuswap

Brendan Hughes with the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball U15A Hornets winds up for a swing during a game versus Vernon on Sunday, July 31. (Roger Knox-Black Press)
Salmon Arm Minor Baseball U15A Hornets take talents to Provincials