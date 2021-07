A wildfire reported at the south end of Adams Lake on Monday, July 26 was quickly brought under control. (BC Wildfire map)

A wildfire at the south end of Adams Lake was short lived.

The fire was reported on Monday, July 26. According to the BC Wildfire dashboard, it started near a residential area along Holding Road.

The BC Wildfire Service said firefighters were quick on the initial attack and were able to get the fire under control.

