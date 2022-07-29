Wildfire between Apex Mountain and Penticton already over 100 hectares

The Keremeos Creek wildfire is currently visible from the Apex Mountain Resort’s webcams. (Apex Mountain Resort) The smoke from the Keremeos Creek wildfire is visible from Penticton, 21 kilometres away. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) The Keremeos Creek wildfire, spotted on Friday, July 29, is already an estimated 100 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service)

A wildfire near the community of Apex has already grown past 100 hectares by Friday evening.

The wildfire was first reported in the afternoon, with BC Wildfire Service crews on the fire for several hours by 7:30 p.m., according to fire information officer Aydan Coray.

Two helicopters and 10 ground personnel are on scene, with additional reinforcements including structural protection crews en route.

The fire is located near Keremeos creek and the Keremeos Forestry Service Road, around 10 kilometres southeast of Apex Mountain, and 21 kilometres from Penticton.

The Apex Resort’s own webcams currently show the fire in the distance, and the plume of smoke is visible from Penticton and other nearby communities.

Due to the terrain, the fire is unable to reached by either heavy machinery or air tankers.

