The B.C. Wildfire Service is battling a fire on the Okanagan Connector about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna Wednesday, July 14. The fire is estimated to be 40 hectares in size. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

The B.C. Wildfire Service is battling a fire on the Okanagan Connector about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna Wednesday, July 14. The fire is estimated to be 40 hectares in size. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

Wildfire breaks out off Okanagan Connector

Blaze about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna started Wednesday evening, July 14

The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to a fire termed the Brenda Creek Fire burning south of the Okanagan Connector Wednesday evening, July 14.

The blaze is about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna and estimated to be 40 hectares in size, as well as highly visible from the roadside.

There are currently six B.C. Wildfire Service personnel responding to this incident with three helicopters, air tanker support and additional resources en route.

The fire is classified at this time as out of control.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen wildfire hits close to home for mayor


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Highway 1 corridor to Savona on evacuation alert

Just Posted

Traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 1 and Fourth Street NE in Salmon Arm were not working properly on July 14 so were switched to flashing reds until they’re fixed. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Drivers see red on new traffic light at Highway 1 intersection in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm 13U AA player Brendan Hughes hits a home run in Kelowna. (Rebecca Scott Photography)
Salmon Arm baseball report: 13U player hits a grand slam

Graham McDougall shared this photo of the fire in Anstey Hunakwa Provincial Park on July 12 on social media. (Graham McDougall/Facebook photo)
“It exploded last night”: Seymour Arm resident on wildfire

The area under an evacuation order from the Thompson Nicola regional district on July 14, 2021. (Thompson Nicola Regional District image)
Evacuation order issued for property near out-of-control wildfire by Adams Lake