UPDATE: Manary Creek wildfire reaches 25 hectares

BC Wildfire crews and air support are responding

Update 9:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service says the Manary Creek wildfire is now estimated at 25 hectares.

It is characterized as out of control.

—-

BC Wildfire Service Crews are on the scene of a three hectare wildfire, about 14 kilometres southeast of Cawston.

The fire is burning on the west face of Mount Kobau, adjacent to Highway 3 in the Similkameen. The fire is in the same region as the 2018 Snowy Mountain fire, which consumed more than 2,000 hectares.

Six ground crew, an air-tanker, and a helicopter are working to douse the fire, says fire information officer Taylor MacDonald.

The wildfire is believed to be caused by lightning.

More to come.

READ MORE: Update: Wind cancels burn-off plans for Snowy Mountain fire

Previous story
Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large
Next story
Northern B.C. homicides paralyze isolated Tahltan village

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks seek reduced lease and ice time costs

Team representatives speak to community benefits, financial burden on ownership group

UPDATE: Estimated time of reopening is 9:30 p.m.

Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke

CSRD seeks public approval to fund nonprofit arts and culture organizations

Regional district using alternative approval process to pass bylaw allowing new tax

Senior City of Salmon Arm staff to share administrator chair

Deputy chief administative officer duties rotate among staff until 2022

Update: Vehicle incident on Highway 97B cleared

Traffic is now flowing normally.

Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake

Northern B.C. homicides paralyze isolated Tahltan village

Community of Iskut renews plea for RCMP detachment in wake of killings

UPDATE: Manary Creek wildfire reaches 25 hectares

BC Wildfire crews and air support are responding

Thrash Wrestling back in Okanagan ring

Table, ladders and chair main event sure to draw crowd to Schubert Centre Friday

EDITORIAL: When colours are covered

Recent incident of vandalism show need for rainbow crosswalks

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Most Read