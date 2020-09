BC Wildfire Service reports a fire east of Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Canoe. (BC Wildfire image)

A wildfire is burning just east of the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Canoe.

The BC Wildfire Service reports the fire, new Monday, Sept. 7, is 0.30 hectares (0.7 of an acre) and was person-caused.

It’s approximate location is described as Canoe Creek.

Updates to follow.

