View from Kinnaird Park. Photo: Jason Mulder

View from Kinnaird Park. Photo: Jason Mulder

Wildfire burning in Castlegar near care home

Emergency operations centre had been activated at the Castlegar Fire Hall

A fire is burning above Meadow Brook Drive in south Castlegar.

Fire crews are on scene and the Emergency Operations Centre has been activated at the Castlegar Fire Hall.

Residents in the Grosvenor Place neighbourhood report being able to see flames. The Castleview Care Centre is located near the blaze.

It appears the fire is being attacked from both the ground and the air.

With thoughts of Lytton on their minds, some residents in the vicinity of the fire are voluntarily evacuating to be on the safe side.

More to come …

READ MORE: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bcwildfirecastlegar

 

The fire as seen from Rosedale Road in ootischenia. Photo: Submitted

The fire as seen from Rosedale Road in ootischenia. Photo: Submitted

A fire is burning in Castlegar

Previous story
Block-long ‘every child matters’ mural in Vancouver to stay 2 years past Canada Day
Next story
Here’s how you can help victims of the devastating Lytton wildfire

Just Posted

Firefighters are attacking a blaze in Yankee Flats. (Tracy Jacques/Facebook photo)
Firefighters attacking blaze in Yankee Flats, south of Salmon Arm

CSRD fire services coordinator Sean Coubrough, middle, receives the BC Fire Training Officers Association’s 2021 Trainer of the Year Award from Brian Ulle, First Vice President of the BC Fire Training Officers Association, at left, and Jack Blair, from the Office of the Fire Commissioner, at right, on June 29, 2021. (CSRD photo)
Columbia-Shuswap fire services coordinator recognized as best in province

Lightning strikes. (File photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions

Smoke from the Blackwood Creek wildfire was still visible after water bombers doused it on June 30, 2021. (Devon Oakander - Contributed)
Wildfire near Bastion Bay area of Shuswap being held