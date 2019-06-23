Wildfire burning in coastal forest

The Sea-to-Sky highway snakes its way up the B.C. coast with a wildfire raging on the forested slopes above. (BC Wildfire photo)

It’s a little slow going on the Sea to Sky Highway today after a wildfire broke out around 11 a.m. this morning.

The Strip Creek fire broke out around 11 a.m. between Lions Bay and Horseshoe Bay and is burning up a hillside next to the highway.

According to BC Wildfire, the fire is burning in very steep terrain and crews are responding with aircraft support as well as support from other agencies.

Donna McPherson, fire information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre said there are currently 29 firefighters working on the blaze, along with five helicopters and an air tanker group with four water skimmers and two planes dumping retardant.

“They are trying to slow its upward momentum,” said McPherson, explaining that rather than being a wall of flame, the Strip Creek fire is “creeping along the ground,” and is currently considered out of control.

“It could be a few days to get this fire under control,” she said.

She also said it is hard to estimate the actual size of the fire, and the estimate may go up or down when they get a better handle on it.

“No structures are threatened, the closest structures are downhill and across the highway,” said McPherson. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Travel along the highway has been affected by the blaze and BC Wildfire is advising travellers to visit DriveBC for information.

