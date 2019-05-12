A fire is burning in the hills on the south side of the South Thompson River, across from Rivershore Estates on May 12, 2019. (Kate Potter)

Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

  • May. 12, 2019 3:10 p.m.
  • News

—-Kamloops This Week

Crews are fighting a wildfire just east of Kamloops, in the hills near Hook Road, across the South Thompson River from Rivershore Estates.

The fire broke out at about 1 p.m. and grew fast, with BC Wildfire Service crews arriving with aircraft, which is spreading retardant in the area.

Drops from the air are continuing as of 2:45 p.m., with no structures yet affected, though there are homes nearby. Dallas Drive west of Hook Road is closed to traffic.

READ MORE: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet

The Pritchard Fire Department has also been called out as it appears the blaze is east of City of Kamloops limits.

It is not know yet how the fire started, nor how large it has become as of 2:45 p.m.

More to come.

