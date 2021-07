Fire currently classified as out of control

The red dot marks the approximate location of the wildfire discovered on July 6 near Adams Lake. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

A wildfire has been spotted near Adams Lake.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the blaze is currently .01 hectares in size and was discovered on July 6.

The fire is near the Spillman Beach Site of Adams Lake Marine Provincial Park and classified as out of control.

