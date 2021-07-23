Garibaldi Lake Provincial Park, near Whistler, by Jennifer Mets. Amateur Photographer of the Year entry.

Garibaldi Lake Provincial Park, near Whistler, by Jennifer Mets. Amateur Photographer of the Year entry.

Wildfire crew looking for newly started fire finds B.C. hiker missing for 2 weeks

Squamish RCMP says the hiker missing in the park for two weeks was found safe on Thursday

A wildfire attack crew looking for a newly started forest fire instead found a man who had been missing in the rugged backcountry of Garibaldi Provincial Park, north of Vancouver.

A statement from Squamish RCMP says the hiker missing in the park for two weeks was found safe on Thursday.

A search for 33-year-old Daniel Ring began July 9.

Bryan Zandberg, an information assistant with the B.C. Wildfire Service’s Coastal Fire Centre, said a three-person crew and a helicopter pilot were on their way to investigate a report of a fire when they spotted the man.

“They saw somebody down on the ground, arms waving and signalling for help,” Zandberg said.

The area where Ring was spotted is very remote, he said.

“I can only imagine being lost for two weeks. I look at the map and he was in Elfin Lakes where they found him. It’s quite a distance.”

Police said Ring had been dropped off in the park on July 7 for a solo trek and was reported overdue when he failed to meet up as planned.

The statement from RCMP says “there was literal cheer” in the detachment when members of Coastal Fire reported they found Ring.

Cpl. Angela Kermer did not provide an update on his condition but said police have “connected him with his family.”

Zandberg said it was only after the crew landed to help the man that they found out he’d been missing.

The crew flew him to a waiting ambulance and RCMP, then went back to investigate the fire they were originally called about, he said.

“I think everybody’s really glad he was found,” Zandberg said. “It’s a silver lining, for sure.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
UPDATE: White Rock Lake fire near Westwold now 8,702 hectares
Next story
CSRD launches new emergency alert system

Just Posted

Rylie “Coyote” Marchand is a 20 year-old MMA champion who credits the Okanagan Indian Band community for supporting her journey. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna
Syilx MMA champion Rylie `Coyote’ Marchand reflection of Okanagan community

As of Friday, July 23, the Two Mile Road fire burning south of Sicamous was estimated to be 1,000 hectares in size. (Shuswap Lake Watch photo)
Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous hits 1,000 hectares

Salmon Arm firefighters responded to a fire at the city landfill on the morning of Friday, July 23, 2021. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)
Salmon Arm firefighters douse fire at city landfill

A household waste transfer station was established in the Sicamous & District Recreation Centre parking lot on July 23, 2021. (File photo)
Temporary household waste transfer station established in Sicamous