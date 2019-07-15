BC Wildfire map with the fire represented as the red dot.

Wildfire crews working small blaze in South Okanagan

BC Wildfire said a fire north east of Oliver was ignited on Sunday night

A small wildfire east of Oliver ignited on Sunday evening.

BC Wildfire is reporting that the fire at Atsiklak Creek, north east of Oliver, is an estimated .50 to .80 of a hectare.

Nicole Bonnet, BC Wildfire media spokesperson said two crews (six people) were sent to the fire late Sunday evening and worked into the night. She said as of Monday morning there is two people working the fire on the ground with two more crews that will be joining them later in the morning — bringing the total to eight workers.

“It is being held right now, so we don’t expect it to grow beyond its current perimeter,” she said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

