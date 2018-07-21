Wildfire crews working to strengthen line around fire near Summerland

The Mount Conkle wildfire is 90 per cent guarded

Provincial fires crews battle the Trout Creek wildfire near Summerland from the air. Image: Donovan Wagner/Hiilite Web+Marketing

The wildfire near Summerland is still burning, covering 93 hectares, but is being guarded by BC Wildfire Service crews.

This morning wildfire crews are working to strengthen the line around the Mount Conkle wildfire, located eight kilometres southwest of Summerland. Yesterday, the fire was 90 per cent guarded.

“Now our objective is to increase what you call a black line and to strengthen it so that the fire can’t jump it, so that’s our goal now,” said fire information officer Noelle Kekula.

After that, you’ll start to see containment numbers, she said.

