UPDATE: Crews get upper hand on wildfire burning near town of Oliver

An out of control wildfire has started five kilometres from the town of Oliver Sunday evening. (Gwen Bruce-Duncan Facebook) Air bombers drop fire retardant on the new wildfire that erupted near the town of Oliver Sunday evening. The out of control blaze started around 4:40 p.m. (Facebook) Fire near the town of Oliver Sunday evening, July 4, 2021. (Shawna Michaud Facebook)

UPDATE: 8:09 p.m.

The Oliver Fire Department is confirming a perimeter guard has been laid around the Wolfcreek fire.

BC Wildfire remains on scene, however, local crews have returned to their station.

Residents should be aware, there might be fire activity through the night and smoke will remain for the rest of the evening and into the morning.

The RDOS’s emergency operations is supporting the Osoyoos Indian Band and has set up a reception centre at the Oliver Recreation Centre.

@BCGovFireInfo responding to grass fire near McKinney Rd within Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) near @TownofOliverBC RDOS EOC supporting OIB with emergency response. Reception centre is being set up at Oliver Recreation Centre. Currently no threat to structures. — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) July 5, 2021

The public is reminded to avoid the area as emergency crews remain on the scene.

One woman is crediting the quick action of the fire crews and BC Wildfire for saving her home. Silvia Jade posted a picture to Facebook of her home near the flames while helicopters dropped water on the blaze.

A large and out of control wildfire erupted near the town of Oliver on Sunday evening.

BC Wildfire and Oliver Fire Department are currently battling the the ‘Wolfcub Creek wildfire, located approximately five kilometres northeast of town, off McKinney Road.

The fire is estimated at eight hectares in size and is classified as ‘out of control,’ said BC Wildfire. The fire was discovered around 4:40 p.m.

“Ground crews are working alongside the Oliver Fire Department and are being assisted with aerial resources. The cause of the fire is undetermined and structures are in the area but not immediately threatened.”

One social media video appears to show one home on fire, but that hasn’t been confirmed by the fire department.

The plume of smoke is very visible from everywhere in Oliver. Air bombers have been dropping fire retardant on the blaze as well as helicopters dropping water.

Oliver Fire Rescue is asking people stay away from the area.

People are reminded to avoid any areas around the fire off McKinney Road as emergency vehicles will be moving in and out of those areas. Also be on the lookout for aircraft flying or retrieving water from the lakes.

“If you’re in the way, they can’t help!” Oliver Fire Rescue posted to Facebook.

The Penticton Western News will update this story as information becomes available.

