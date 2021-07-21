Edgewood residents as well as those in the Whatshan Lake and Needles areas are under an evacuation order, effective July 21. (Shelly Davies photo)

Wildfire evacuates 356 in Edgewood, Whatshan, Needles

Residents on order to leave immediately July 21

Hundreds of residents in the Edgewood, Whatshan Lake and Needles areas are being evacuated due a wildfire.

An evacuation order was put in place shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, by the Regional District of Central Kootenays.

A toal of 356 properties are affected.

The
@RDofCK
has expanded its Evacuation Order for the Michaud Creek wildfire (N51765) in Electoral Area K to include the communities of Edgewood and Needles north to Whatshan Lake for a total of 356 properties.

Highway 6 east of Cherryville and the Needles Ferry are closed to the public in order to assist evacuees. Evacuation traffic is allowed to travel west on the highway towards Vernon.

The evacuation is due to the Michaud Creek wildfire in electoral area K. The fire is 2,760 hectares in size.

Those present in the affected area are required to leave immediately. Those who do not have anywhere to go are asked to report to Emergency Social Services at the Kelowna Community Church, 1480 Sutherland Ave.

All evacuees should register themselves and their family via either online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ or call 1-800-268-7325.

For more information visit www.rdck.ca or call the RDCK Emergency Operations Centre at 250-352-7701. A full list of evacuated addresses is online here.

The RCMP are assisting in ensuring people evacuate.

READ MORE: Needles Ferry and Highway 6 closed east of Cherryville

READ MORE: 3,000 hectare wildfire closes Mabel Lake forest service road

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
B.C. Wildfires 2021Fire evacuation

 

Edgewood, Whatshan Lake and Needles area residents are under an evacuation order as of July 21. (RDCK map)

