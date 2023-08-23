Wildfire evacuees encouraged to register with Canadian Red Cross

Registration with the group will ensure that evacuees will be notified as services become available

The Canadian Red Cross is encouraging those displaced from the wildfires to register with them. (File Photo)

The Canadian Red Cross is encouraging people who are impacted by fires in B.C. to register with Red Cross online or by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT, seven days a week.

Registration with the Red Cross ensures people can be contacted while away from home and can be reached with information on Red Cross services and assistance that may become available. Registering also helps to understand needs and impacts of people during this challenging time.

The Red Cross continues to work closely with community leadership and all levels of government to help people impacted as quickly as possible and to provide humanitarian assistance for needs as they arise.

The group is currently working in support of the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, in partnership with the Regional District of Central Okanagan to provide emergency lodging for people at Prospera Place in the City of Kelowna.

Those wishing to help are encouraged to make a donation to the 2023 British Columbia Fires Appeal online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Donations to the Canadian Red Cross will be used for immediate and ongoing relief, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the fires in B.C. Donations may also support communities assisting those impacted, as well as preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within the province.

