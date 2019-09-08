According to the BC Wildfire service a new fire has been discovered near Old Town Creek just North of Sicamous. (BC Wildfire Service Image)

Wildfire found northwest of Sicamous

Weather is creating access issues for crews tasked with extinguishing the fire.

The BC Wildfire service has discovered a new wildfire just north of Sicamous in the wake of a large thunderstorm last night. According to the wildfire service’s interactive map, the fire is burning in the high country overlooking Shuswap Lake near Old Town Creek.

Read More: Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Read More: Man arrested for firing paintballs at passing vehicles in Kamloops

Wildfire service information officer Taylor MacDonald said the fire is estimated at a spot size, well less than a hectare. Terrain and the ongoing rain and cloud cover are making access to the fire difficult, but MacDonald said suppression efforts will begin promptly when the weather breaks.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man arrested for firing paintballs at passing vehicles in Kamloops

Just Posted

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Click the link to see what will follow last night’s thunder storm.

Thunderstorm shuts down Salmon Arm Fall Fair early Saturday night, ignites tree

Fair expected to continue Sunday as planned

In photos: Salmon Arm fall fair Friday and Saturday

Photos taken from the Salmon Arm fall fair parade and fairgrounds. Read… Continue reading

Word on the street: What is your favourite part of the Salmon Arm fall fair?

With Salmon Arm’s 122nd fall fair happening this weekend, the Observer asked… Continue reading

Shuswap resident earns red seal welding certification at 19

She started her first welding course at 16

VIDEO: Andreescu beats Williams 6-3, 7-5 to become first Canadian U.S. Open singles champ

19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. is a Grand Slam winner

Man arrested for firing paintballs at passing vehicles in Kamloops

Police say man also threatened a pedestrian before he was arrested.

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, B.C. worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

They the North: Raptors coach Nick Nurse happy to share spotlight with Andreescu

Toronto Raptors tweeted their congratulations to Andreescu with a photo of a No. 1 Raptors jersey

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Threats, abuse move from online to real world, McKenna now requires security

It’s a level of protection even cabinet ministers don’t usually get

Most Read