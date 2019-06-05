Wildfire grows to 40 hectares North of Kamloops

The blaze has closed Highway 1 near Savona

Highway 1 is closed west of Kamloops as firefighters respond to a new wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service reports what is being called the Sabiston Creek fire, west of Savona, has grown to 40 hectares in size.

“Ground crews will remain on site overnight and airtankers are continuing to provide support. Erratic and gusty winds are challenging suppression efforts,” states a BC Wildfire Service on their Twitter feed.

Witness Nathan Ritchie says strong winds are causing the fire to increase in size, and that it has jumped the highway.

BC Hydro reports 419 customers between Wallachin and Savona are now without power as a result of the blaze.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Cop cleared of perjury in Dziekanski case settles lawsuit against RCMP
Next story
Greater Victoria doctor faces second suspension related to inappropriate behaviour

Just Posted

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Silverbacks announce new voice on the play-by-play

Nathan Kanter to broadcast all 58 regular season games plus four exhibition games and playoffs

Human-caused wildfire near Sorrento under control

BC Wildfire Service now checking for hotspots

South Shuswap totem pole restoration a labour of love

Erected in 1973, carved landmark stands at 24 metres

Salmon Arm man protests daily fines for parking by own residence

Available free parking spot involves a five-minute walk away from home

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Greater Victoria doctor faces second suspension related to inappropriate behaviour

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed after public outcry

Dangerous wires a result of legacy equipment, says Fortis

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Most Read