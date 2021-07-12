Fire near Coldstream Creek.

Fire near Coldstream Creek.

UPDATE: Wildfire near Lavington under control

The blaze located near Coldstream Creek is .01 hectares in size

UPDATE: 10:42 a.m.

BC Wildfire is listing the blaze near Coldstream Creek as under control.

The fire grew to just .01 hectares in size and is suspected to be human-caused.

Crews on site evaluated the situation and will continue to monitor.

________

A wildfire sparked near Lavington on Sunday.

The blaze is about 3.8 kilometres up Coldstream Creek and is about .01 hectares in size.

According to BC Wildfire, the blaze is suspected to be human-caused.

More to come.

READ MORE: Coldstream boat launches closed for firefighting effort

READ MORE: Wildfire crews, RCMP warn watercraft users to avoid north end of Coldstream lake

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Vernon

Previous story
Shirtless man arrested for allegedly starting fire in West Kelowna woods
Next story
Young Vernon woman missing

Just Posted

A group of Salmon Arm youth at the downtown Tim Hortons impressed Ken Whitaker so much that he wished to share his experience in a letter to the editor. (File photo)
Letter: Salmon Arm youth impress by paying it forward

Skies are smoky in the Okanagan as wildfires burn. Pictured is one of the fires burning north of Big White, as seen from Dilworth Mountain on July 1. (Dale Mckee/Facebook)
Expect smoky skies and high heat in Okanagan-Shuswap

Some fish, reptile, and amphibian species eat their own young to protect the rest from overcrowding. (Pixabay)
Morning Start: Eating your offspring is good parenting in some species

A wildfire at Bews Creek on Queest Mountain near Sicamous has caused the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to order an evacuation alert for a one-kilometre radius near the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge. (Black Press - file photo)<strong></strong>
Fire on Queest Mountain near Sicamous results in evacuation alert near ski lodge