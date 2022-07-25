A small wildfire was spotted in the Shuswap on July 25 near DeRoy Creek, just north of Shuswap Lake Marine Park's Hermit Creek site. Cause is unknown at this time. (BC Wildfire photo)

Wildfire ignites near one of Shuswap Lake Marine Park sites

Located just north of Hermit Bay marine park site, the fire is estimated at 0.01 hectares

BC Wildfire is reporting a small wildfire has ignited near DeRoy Creek in the vicinity of one of the Shuswap Lake Marine Provincial Park sites.

The fire sits just north of the marine park’s Hermit Bay Site on the BC Wildfire map and south of the marine park’s Till Landing site. It’s also across the lake to the west of Marble Point marine park site.

On a larger scale, the fire is to the northwest of Sicamous, across the eastern arm of the lake.

The wildfire was discovered on Monday, July 25 and is estimated to be 0.01 hectares or 0.024 acres.

‘New’ is how the DeRoy Creek fire is described and the suspected cause is unknown.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Read more: Driver escapes small vehicle in Salmon Arm before it’s engulfed in flame

Read more: Cooling centres available in Salmon Arm during heat wave

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022Shuswap Lake

Previous story
Man drives stolen BC Ambulance vehicle across Vancouver Island before getting caught

Just Posted

A small wildfire was spotted in the Shuswap on July 25 near DeRoy Creek, just north of Shuswap Lake Marine Park’s Hermit Creek site. Cause is unknown at this time. (BC Wildfire photo)
Wildfire ignites near one of Shuswap Lake Marine Park sites

Emergency personnel responded to a motor-vehicle incident on Highway 1 on Monday, July 25, 2022. (DriveBC image)
Motor-vehicle incident closes Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

At least one temporary cooling station has been opened in Salmon Arm during the heat wave forecast through the week of July 26 to 31, and Shaw Centre and the SASCU Recreation Centre are open to the public during regular hours. (File photo)
Cooling centres available in Salmon Arm during heat wave

Salmon Arm firefighters extinguish a car on fire near 20th Street NE and 1st Avenue NE in the early evening of Saturday, July 23. (Ken Nowicki photo)
Driver escapes small vehicle in Salmon Arm before it’s engulfed in flame