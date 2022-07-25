Wildfire ignites near one of Shuswap Lake Marine Park sites

Located just north of Hermit Bay marine park site, the fire is estimated at 0.01 hectares

BC Wildfire is reporting a small wildfire has ignited near DeRoy Creek in the vicinity of one of the Shuswap Lake Marine Provincial Park sites.

The fire sits just north of the marine park’s Hermit Bay Site on the BC Wildfire map and south of the marine park’s Till Landing site. It’s also across the lake to the west of Marble Point marine park site.

On a larger scale, the fire is to the northwest of Sicamous, across the eastern arm of the lake.

The wildfire was discovered on Monday, July 25 and is estimated to be 0.01 hectares or 0.024 acres.

‘New’ is how the DeRoy Creek fire is described and the suspected cause is unknown.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

