Wildfire near Keremeos continues to grow

Snowy Mountain wildfire is burning within in predetermined boundaries

  • Aug. 29, 2018 3:23 p.m.
  • News

The Snowy Mountain fire south of Keremeos continues to grow.

On Wednesday the fire estimated at 17,068 hectares in size up from 16,414 hectares on Tuesday.

Despite the fire continuing to grow no resources are assigned the fire. The fire is being monitored by those working the Old Tom Creek fire north west of Olalla.

“Community members can still expect to see smoke within the perimeter over the coming weeks. This is common with large wildfires and will continue until the region receives significant rainfall or snowfall. If smoke is seen coming from well within a fire’s perimeter and the area is surrounded by black, burned material, this is typically not a concern,” a release from BC Wildfire stated.

The Snowy Mountain fire was first detected July 17 when a lightning storm came through the area. The fire has forced evacuations from homes on the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, mainly in Chopaka, and hundreds were on evacuation alert in the Cawston and Keremeos areas.

Check back for updates.

Most Read