Flames from the Richter Mountain wildfire moved down hill and closed Highway 3 between Osoyoos and Keremeos early Friday morning. (Twitter)

Wildfire near Keremeos grows to 60 hectares

Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos was closed early Friday morning due to fire.

Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos is once again open to traffic.

The stretch of road was closed earlier Friday because of a fire burning close to Chopaka Road near the highway.

According to fire information officer Nicole Bonnett of the BC Wildfire Service, the closure was requested by RCMP after flames from the Richter Mountain wildfire moved into the region late Thursday and early Friday.

“That area is relatively prone to down-slope winds late night early morning the fire did advance downhill,” said Bonnett, Friday morning.

READ MORE: UPDATE: BCWS: boaters steer clear of Osoyoos Lake’s north end so skimmers can do job

A size update for that wildfire was not available however Thursday night it was reported at 60 hectares. A crew of 20 firefighters along with heavy equipment were on scene overnight.

“I’m not exactly sure the what the operational plan for the day (Friday) will be but we’ll likely have similar resources on site today that we had yesterday so there’ll be the aircraft and unit crews,” said Bonnett.

In total there are only four fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre region, the Richter Mountain fire, two fires under control and in the patrol stage east and northeast of Osoyoos and a lightning-caused spot fire called Crater Creek in the Ashnola Valley near Cathedral Provincial Park southwest of Keremeos.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SNC-Lavalin cloud lifting for Liberals as they face close fight with Tories
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny throughout the day with risk of thunderstorms tonight

Just Posted

Approval sought for residential dock size increase in Shuswap

CSRD pursuing bylaw amendment supporting larger docks on Shuswap, Mara and White lakes

Water quality warnings remain in effect for three Shuswap beaches

E. coli levels test high at Sandy Point, Pierre’s Point and Glen Echo campgrounds

Lobbyist says Salmon Arm unwelcoming to truckers

Drivers seek a place where they can stop and grab a bite to eat

Discovery under floorboards at Carlin Hall prompts emergency funding

CSRD grants $6,000 to help repair foundation wall

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny throughout the day with risk of thunderstorms tonight

Your weather forecast for Friday, July 26th, 2019.

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Kamloops RCMP cleared of wrong-doing in custody death

Police watchdog finds police not responsible for death at detachment

Kelowna sees surge in ’90s, ’80s clothing trends

Your favourite outfit may have been inspired by ol’ school looks

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

VIDEO: Black Press Media presents its Miss BC 2019 documentary

The 17th annual pageant was held June 29-July 1 in Fort Langley

Trial starts for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

Kevin Costin’s trial was delayed four days

Kelowna car thief sentenced

Stanley Nickason will be released from jail in 33 days

Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

Most Read