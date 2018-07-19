An airplane grabs water from Wood Lake to fight a wildfire near Dee Lake. - Contributed

Wildfire near Lake Country held at 7 hectares

A fire near Dee Lake is not expected to grow

The BC Wildfire Service is holding a seven-hectare blaze near Dee Lake, southwest of Coldstream, which they estimate to be an estimated seven hectares in size.

“We don’t anticipate further growth with our suppression efforts and weather,” said fire information officer Jody Lucius.

In total, 28 firefighters and two helicopters, one piece of heavy equipment and air tankers were on the scene Monday.

No structures were threatened, but smoke is highly visible from the surrounding area.

The fire sparked just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Most Read