A fire has sparked near Trepanier Road along Highway 97C. (Nikki Hayden/Facebook)

Wildfire near Peachland on Hwy 97C closes eastbound lane

This is the fourth fire to spark near the district

A wildfire has sparked in the mountains near Trepanier Road in Peachland on Wednesday (June 30) afternoon.

Air crews are now at the scene and are tackling the fire, which has closed down the eastbound lane of Highway 97C between Trepanier Road and Brenda Mine Road.

Residents said the fire is about 150 feet up off the highway across from Paradise Valley.

Other residents from the area said water bombers are also now dousing the fire with water and fire retardant.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

