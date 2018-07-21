Dave Ogilive

Update: Wildfire near West Kelowna mapped at 10 hectares

The wildfire near Glenrosa is considered out of control

Update: 8:30 a.m.

The wildfire near West Kelowna hasn’t grown from 10 hectares overnight, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Original:

The Law Creek wildfire burning above West Kelowna is an estimated 10 hectares and still considered out-of-control.

“Over the last few days, wind has been increasing in the late afternoons, making air support difficult and hazardous,” according to the BC Wildfire Service’s website.

BC Wildfire stated this is a challenging blaze burning in terrain that is difficult to access.

Crews worked to contain the flanks of the fire and construct control lines where possible, during the day. About 18 firefighters are on scene working 25 feet into the fire from the perimeter, the website said.

“A number of properties in the Law Creek area have been removed from the Evacuation Alert in Upper Glenrosa.

Of the 198 properties put on evacuation alert last night, a large number have been rescinded.”

Check the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre’s map to see which properties still remain under evacuation alert:

More to come.

